How to talk to your kids about the COVID-19 pandemic

(WALB) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, your children may be getting more uneasy or inquisitive about what's going on.
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that children are not at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults, according to evidence that is available.
"While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date," the CDC said online.
But, children may still worry about themselves, their family or their friends getting sick with COVID-19.
The CDC said adults can play a huge role in helping children make sense of what they hear about the outbreak.
Here are some tips from the CDC on how to talk to them about it:
- Remain calm and reassuring.
- Make yourself available to listen and talk.
- Avoid language that might blame others and lead to stigma.
- Pay attention to what children see or hear about the outbreak.
- Provide information that is honest and accurate.
Dr. Dan Salinas, chief medical officer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said in a video online that families have an important responsibility during this time.
“Stay calm, stay vigilant, and stay home,” he said. “You are all contributing right now as a family to help reduce the burden of COVID-19 on everybody else.”
The CDC said online that it is also important to teach kids some everyday actions that help prevent the spread of germs, such as:
- Remind them to stay away from people who are sick.
- Remind them to cough or sneeze into their elbow or a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Get them into a handwashing habit.
