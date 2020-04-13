Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has begun releasing more detailed demographic information about the spread of the coronavirus. The information released Sunday suggests a heavy toll among the elderly, men and Native Americans. Also on Sunday, health officials released infection data by zip code along with the statewide availability of health care resources including ventilator breathing machines. Deaths linked to the pandemic increased to 115 statewide as confirmed infections rose to 3,539. Men accounted for 63% of the death toll.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona lawmakers recess but continue receiving per diem pay
PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Arizona Legislature have recessed indefinitely to slow the spread of COVID-19, but lawmakers will continue to receive per diem payments. The Arizona Republic reported House and Senate staff confirmed that while in-person meetings have ended, legislators will receive payments meant to help cover food, lodging and other expenses while the Legislature meets. The payments are in addition to their $24,000 salaries. The daily rate is $35 for Maricopa County lawmakers and $60 for those who commute from elsewhere. Payments will continue through May 11 unless lawmakers opt out or the Legislature adjourns for the year before then.
VIRUS OUTBREAK NAVAJO NATION
Number of coronavirus cases rises 17% on Navajo reservation
The number of coronavirus cases on the nation’s largest Native American reservation jumped by 17% Saturday as the Navajo Nation prepared to get new rapid-test kits. The Navajo Nation said in a statement that the number of cases on the 27,000-square-mile (70,000-square-kilometer) reservation that sprawls across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah rose to 698 Saturday, up 101 from the day before. So far, a total of 24 people have died from complications of COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said they have been told that Abbott ID rapid test kits will become available at Navajo Area IHS facilities and tribal health care centers in the next few days.
ARIZONA-2020 WILDFIRE SEASON
Higher wildfire activity expected in areas with grass growth
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say conditions this year point toward a potential for high wildfire activity in central Arizona and southward into desert areas where moist conditions during winter and early spring promoted growth of grasses. The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management says that outlook is based on conditions very similar to those of 2019 when over 1,800 wildland fires burned nearly 625 square miles. The department says winter rain and snow increased grass growth, putting communities in rural northwestern Maricopa County at a higher risk for wildland fires. The department plans to conduct patrols and stage crews in higher risk areas to enable fast initial responses.
ARIZONA REDISTRICTING-SECRECY
Arizona order to keep redistricting commission info secret
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court chief justice has ordered emergency rule changes keeping information secret about those being considered for the five-member Independent Redistricting Commission, as the application process moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. The commission is designated to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative boundaries. The Arizona Republic reported Friday that Chief Justice Robert Brutinel ordered that written information about an applicant that someone wants to be confidential will be kept secret in its entirety. Brutinel says the changes do not reduce the records subject to public inspection. Others have raised concerns that information about applicants will now be off limits.
AP-US-BORDER-AGENT-SEXUAL-ABUSE
US border agent arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent, who police say barricaded himself in a church for four hours, is facing charges on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children over several years. The Arizona Republic reports police in Sierra Vista said Friday that Dana Thornhill had been arrested the previous night following an armed standoff at a church in nearby Huachuca City. Sierra Vista police said officers had been surveilling Thornhill for some time and suspected that he was involved in the “continuous” abuse of multiple children in Sierra Vista. Thornhill faces two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, and two charges of sexual assault. It was not known if he had an attorney.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA
McSally, Kelly offer divergent takes on coronavirus response
PHOENIX (AP) — The campaign for one of the nation’s top Senate races in something of a holding pattern as Arizona responds to the coronavirus outbreak. Differences are emerging in the approaches of Republican Sen. Martha McSally and her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly. McSally has pinned the blame for the outbreak on China and the World Health Organization, while talking up the $2.2 trillion federal rescue package that propped up struggling businesses and sent checks to most taxpayers. Kelly has pushed the federal government to more aggressively force U.S. companies to build medical supplies under a Korean War-era law called the Defense Production Act.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCIAL DISTANCE POWWOW
Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest powwows in the country have been canceled and postponed amid the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal members have found a new outlet online with the Social Distance Powwow. They're sharing videos of colorful displays of culture and tradition that are at their essence meant to uplift people during difficult times. The posts have become a nearly daily dose of medicine, songs, dances, well wishes, humor and happy birthdays. The site also hosts a live powwow on the weekend where an emcee patches in drum groups, singers and dancers from across the country.