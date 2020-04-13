MCSD outlines plan for determining students’ final grades

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is taking steps to make sure students are not negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board outlined final grading plans Monday night for the academic school year.
The plan says each student’s final grades will be calculated as the average of the first, second, and third nine weeks’ final grades as of March 12. A student’s final grades should not be lower than those received up until March 12.
Students will continue to complete assignments through May 8 and those assignments will only be used to improve their final grades.
