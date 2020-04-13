Montgomery native, NFL star Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash

Montgomery native, NFL star Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash
Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, died Sunday night in a crash just outside Montgomery. (Source: Tennessee State University)
By WSFA Staff | April 13, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:16 AM

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama State University football player and quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks has died in a single-vehicle crash.

Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, died Sunday night in a crash just outside Montgomery, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, seven miles south of Montgomery. Carswell said Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Carswell added.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, Nov. 31, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) throws during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday, Nov. 31, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)

Jackson had a 10-year career in the National Football League and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. After the NFL, Jackson coached for a time with ASU before joining the Tennessee State Football staff as a quarterback’s coach in 2019.

We have reached out to ASU for reaction to Jackson’s death.

The Montgomery native and graduate of Sidney Lanier High School leaves behind a wife and three children.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.