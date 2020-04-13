Overnight storm leaves minimal damage in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Damage from an overnight storm in Columbus is minimal with most of the impact around Midtown.
According to Riley Land, the Muscogee County EMA director, there have been no confirmed injuries. Deputies with the sheriff’s department said some power outages around the county knocked out street lights.
Small limbs from trees were also seen along streets, but were not significant enough to block traffic. City workers have been surveying damage and cleaning up.
