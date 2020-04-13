Power outages in the Chattahoochee Valley

Power outages in the Chattahoochee Valley
(Source: WTOC)
By Alex Jones | April 13, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:18 AM

(WTVM) - As severe weather rolls through the Chattahoochee Valley, many people throughout the area will be faced with power outages.

Keep up withe latest numbers of those affected by power outages here.

WEST GEORGIA

Muscogee County: 6,309 customers

Harris County: 502 customers

EAST ALABAMA

Lee County: 7,841 customers

Macon County: 3,529 customers

Tallapoosa County: 2,280 customers

Russell County: 1,461 customers

Bullock County: 1,232 customers

Chambers County: 1,224 customers

Macon County: 830 customers

Randolph County: 583 customers

Barbour County: 423 customers

Dale County: 138 customers

There is no word at this time as to when power will be restored.

If the power is out in your area, let us know at tips@wtvm.com.

This is a continually updating story.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.