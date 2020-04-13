Power outages in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - As severe weather rolls through the Chattahoochee Valley, many people throughout the area will be faced with power outages.
Keep up withe latest numbers of those affected by power outages here.
WEST GEORGIA
Muscogee County: 6,309 customers
Harris County: 502 customers
EAST ALABAMA
Lee County: 7,841 customers
Macon County: 3,529 customers
Tallapoosa County: 2,280 customers
Russell County: 1,461 customers
Bullock County: 1,232 customers
Chambers County: 1,224 customers
Macon County: 830 customers
Randolph County: 583 customers
Barbour County: 423 customers
Dale County: 138 customers
There is no word at this time as to when power will be restored.
If the power is out in your area, let us know at tips@wtvm.com.
This is a continually updating story.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.