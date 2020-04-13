‘Pure devastation’ Upson Co. family describes aftermath from storm

Upson Co., Ga. (WTVM) - A family’s 45-year-old farm in Upson County was destroyed in a suspected tornado Monday after a line of powerful storms moved across the Southeast U.S.
Alexia Gassett and her family rushed to Thomaston early Monday morning in an attempt to reach her grandparents, whose home was badly destroyed by the storm.
"At every exit, entrance there was a tree, "she said. “So we couldn’t get anywhere, and when you can’t get to the people that you love, it’s devastating.”
Alexia Gassett’s grandparents’ property sits in the direct path of where a suspected tornado is believed to have hit.
“I mean, I did cry,” she said. “I tried not to, but when I got here, I couldn’t even see the driveway.”
Multiple barns were flattened, the house almost knocked off its foundation, and several farm animals were lost in the storm.
“My grandfather started this 45 years ago,” Alexia Gassett said. “This was the first place they bought, and he’s always lived here. I can’t imagine being in their shoes and seeing what they built just get taken away in 30 seconds.”
According to the Upson County Sheriff, this property was one of several destroyed. He said several dozen homes sustained some type of damage. The sheriff said there are no reported injuries from the storm.
John Gassett, who was helping his in-laws clear the debris from their property, said the destruction was difficult to describe.
“You always hear people talk about a bomb drop, this is pretty much what this is,” he said. “Trees don’t look like trees. They look like dead snags. Piles of steel and tin and buildings and roots just stacked everywhere.”
John Gassett and Alexia Gassett are heartbroken for their loved ones.
“I mean it’s pure devastation,” John Gassett said.
Alexia Gassett agreed.
“It’s just sad,” she said.
But they said they’re thankful their family members are all okay.
“Just knowing I still have my grandparents, I’m very grateful I still have them,” Alexia Gassett said.
John Gassett said it’s important to focus on the fact no one was hurt.
“We can rebuild things like this but lives are a different story,” he said.
The Upson County Sheriff said most roads are passable as of Monday afternoon. He expects the National Weather Service to survey the damage and release details on the storm soon.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.