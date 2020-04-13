Quiet Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the severe weather event overnight, it’s nice to be able to talk about some quiet weather this week. Tuesday promises to be a day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s, but we will cool things down on Wednesday with upper 60s and lower 70s in the forecast and overnight lows in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. There may be some clouds across our southern counties Wednesday, but any rain chances should stay out of the area. For Friday, we’ll see an increase in clouds and start warming things back up with highs near 80. That will lead us to our next chances for rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday. I don’t see anything right now that would suggest a severe weather setup, but we’ll be watching things closely for you as always. Next week, we will dry things out with highs generally in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s through midweek.