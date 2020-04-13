Sanders endorses Biden for president

Sanders endorses Biden for president
In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP)
April 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 2:24 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.