Severe Weather Comes to an End

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the sun rises, the severe weather threat is coming to an end across the Chattahoochee Valley after severe thunderstorms and tornado-warned storms moved through overnight. The weather looks much quieter in comparison for the rest of Monday, however a Wind Advisory is still in effect this morning with gusts up to 30 MPH possible as the cold front moves through. With wet soils from the overnight rains, some trees could be vulnerable to falling still.
But once the winds die down, the weather pattern is much more tranquil for the rest of the week with rain chances next to none through Thursday. Temperatures look seasonable for April with 70s in the afternoon and near 50 in the mornings. By Friday into Saturday, some isolated showers return to the forecast with a better chance of rain and storms reserved for Sunday when another low pressure system moves through. As of right now though, no more severe weather concerns in the days ahead!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.