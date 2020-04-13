Severe Weather Comes to an End

But once the winds die down, the weather pattern is much more tranquil for the rest of the week with rain chances next to none through Thursday. Temperatures look seasonable for April with 70s in the afternoon and near 50 in the mornings. By Friday into Saturday, some isolated showers return to the forecast with a better chance of rain and storms reserved for Sunday when another low pressure system moves through. As of right now though, no more severe weather concerns in the days ahead!