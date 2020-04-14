Acute Care Emergence in Columbus offering new rapid coronavirus testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus testing has become faster for a healthcare facility in Columbus.
Acute Care Emergence (ACE) has done testing since the beginning of the pandemic. Now it’s offering a new rapid test to patients.
The new tests are antibody tests. People are able to be tested in their cars and it only takes five minutes to get the results back. Nurses at ACE said these tests have been a tremendous help so far.
"We were having to wait on the lab for the results and they are in-dated, so now this rapid test gives us the power to do the test ourselves, so we don't have to wait on anyone else,” said nurse Melissa Bell.
ACE said it’s given around 100 tests in the last 24 hours.
