Aflac announces $5M donation to help healthcare workers on the font lines of COVID-19
By Olivia Gunn | April 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 10:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac in Columbus announced Tuesday a $5 million donation to combat COVID-19.

The donation will go to two organizations that provide assistance for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

$2 million will go to the Global Center for Medical Innovation, which uses 3D printing to help support medical device shortages, including, ventilators and protective masks.

$3 million will be donated to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that provides personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to the virus.

Recently, Aflac CEO Dan Amos and his wife donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to help reopen the old Doctor’s Hospital to provide additional support for COVID-19 patients.

