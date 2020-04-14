Aflac announces $5M donation to help healthcare workers on the font lines of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aflac in Columbus announced Tuesday a $5 million donation to combat COVID-19.
The donation will go to two organizations that provide assistance for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
$2 million will go to the Global Center for Medical Innovation, which uses 3D printing to help support medical device shortages, including, ventilators and protective masks.
$3 million will be donated to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that provides personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to the virus.
Recently, Aflac CEO Dan Amos and his wife donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to help reopen the old Doctor’s Hospital to provide additional support for COVID-19 patients.
