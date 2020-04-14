City of Columbus hiring for vacancies in several departments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the job market is fragile during the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus is looking to fill several key positions.
The city is looking for several department heads, including for community reinvestment, inspections and code, the Columbus Civic Center, Public Works, and a fire and emergency medical services chief.
Mayor Skip Henderson said the city is looking for the best of the best.
"And we are searching nationwide,” Henderson said. “We think the people of the community and the people who are employed in these various departments deserve to have the very best person we can afford leading that organization."
Henderson said even during a pandemic, the city’s daily activities must go on and positions must be filled.
