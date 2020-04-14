Columbus Department scheduled to move to old Virginia College building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Columbus Health Department is staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, some departments within may soon be packing up and heading to a new location.
Everything is on schedule for parts of the health department to move this summer from the current location on Comer Avenue to the Virginia College building on Veterans Parkway.
Photos show the progress Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge said construction crews have made on both the interior and exterior of the new home for health department services like WIC and immunizations where children can get their shots before school starts.
Hodge is expecting construction to be completed next month.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said even with the pandemic, the plan is to move this summer.
“The department of public health has been engaged in the entire process," Henderson said. “They’ve actually been over there and looked at it and made some suggestions and comments on the way it’s configured. We’ve been in communication with them and right now and to our knowledge, they’re still planning on the move as soon as the building’s ready.”
The decision to move has created some controversy with community members both passionately for and against the move.
The move from Comer Avenue to Veterans Parkway is roughly four miles in order for the city to own the building instead of renting it.
Henderson said there is a bus stop at the new location to accommodate travelers.
News Leader 9 will bring you updates as the construction continues and the move happens.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.