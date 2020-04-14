45 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths at Ala. veterans homes

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Less than a week after the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in one of Alabama’s veterans homes, multiple cases are now being reported, along with two deaths.
The first case was confirmed on April 8 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alex City. More testing has since confirmed that 25 residents and 18 staff members there tested positive for the respiratory illness, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Two residents at the home that tested positive for the virus, ages 89 and 99, have succumbed to their multiple comorbidities,” the ADVA said.
The pandemic has also spread to a second of the state’s four veterans homes after two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette tested positive for the virus.
There are currently no reported positive cases of the virus at the state’s Huntsville and Pell City state veterans homes.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “In addition to precautionary measures in place, the staff are adequately supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as facemasks and gloves, to protect them and the veterans in their care from contracting the virus,” added Davis.
Those residents who test positive are moved to isolated areas of the homes for treatment, while affected employees are prohibited from entering the homes, the ADVA said.
ADVA tightened its visitors policy back on March 12 to prevent the illness from entering their facilities. Currently, the homes are limited to employees, necessary external medical personnel, and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations.
The state has approximately 700 veterans in the four facilities.
