Cooler Temperatures Wednesday & Thursday; Especially in the Mornings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler air will be moving in soon with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s for highs on Wednesday and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for the next two mornings. Some of the normally colder spots might even see 30s on early Thursday morning, and in those places it would not be out of the question for a few spots of frost. This will not be a widespread problem, but mainly only an issue in the coolest spots most protected from the wind. Look for highs to return close to the 80 degree mark on Friday with increasing clouds, and then rain and storms will return to the forecast over the weekend. I don’t think we’ll see a severe weather risk, and it won’t be a complete washout - the coverage of rain will probably be a little lower on Saturday than it will be on Sunday. Showers could linger into early next week, but next Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry and warm as of right now.