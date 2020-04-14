Former MLB pitcher’s foundation collecting hygiene products for Lee Co. families

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The foundation founded by former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson and his wife Kim is working in the Lee County community to make sure people are taken care of during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Hudson Family Foundation is collecting hygiene supplies at the Auburn Dream Center to distribute to families in need. The Auburn Dream Center is located at 1103 N. Donahue Dr.
Items being collected include:
- Bar soap
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Deoderant
- Feminine hygiene supplies
- Liquid and powder laundry detergent, no pods
- Hand soap
- Dishwashing soap
- Toilet paper
The former Atlanta Braves pitcher and his wife began the Auburn-based foundation in 2009.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.