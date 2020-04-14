Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp designates healthcare workers as auxiliary emergency management

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order that designates healthcare and medical workers as auxiliary emergency management.
This order says that while the Peach State is under a public health state of emergency, employees, staff and contractors of healthcare and medical institutions will be considered auxiliary emergency management workers. Services provided by those workers will be considered emergency management activities.
The state of Georgia is currently under a public health state of emergency and shelter in place order that is set to expire on April 30.
