Harris Co. School District outlines process for end of year grades

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has outlined their plan for students’ final grades as the end of the school year approaches.
Students in grades one through twelve will not have grades entered for the fourth nine weeks. If a student was passing at the end of the third nine weeks, that grade will stand as the student’s grade.
Any work completed during the school closure can improve a student’s grade, but will not lower it. The grade cannot increase more than one letter grade, however.
Tyler Dunn, principal of Harris County High School, says that seniors who have the credits to graduate in May and were in good standing at the end of the third nine weeks will graduate.
“The safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students is our number one priority. We want to thank parents and students for your patience as we work through these unprecedented times. We appreciate your continued effort to support your students, staff, families, and communities during this difficult time. This is what makes Harris County the premier county in the State," said Harris County Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Dennie.
