’It’s alarming’ Chambers Co. reports one of the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Ala.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County is reporting one of the highest number of deaths for a county in all of Alabama, despite the fact it is relatively rural and not that densely populated.
For many, this means the virus is hitting especially close to home there.
“Chambers county is a small-knit community where everybody knows everybody,” said County Commission Chair Douglas Jones, Jr. “This affects people that you know and love and are close to.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon April 14, there were eight people from Chambers County who have died from the virus. That number sits in the top 5 for the entire state of Alabama and at the top of the list for the highest death rate when factoring in population.
“I mean it’s alarming,” said Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones. “It really is. Everybody is on pins and needles. They’re scared to death.”
Those eight deaths are approximately .024 percent of the county’s population.
That’s an average of two to three people who’ve died for every 10,000.
That’s quadruple the rate of neighboring Lee County.
“Birmingham is better than living in New York because they’re so densely populated and everyone is on top of one another,” Coroner Jones said. “They can’t spread out. But it is alarming for this rural area to have this many deaths, and this many cases.”
County leaders said these are more than just number. They’re members of the community gone.
“When you have close friends that we lost during this time, and not only that, but close friends who are sick and still fighting this thing now, it gets to you, Commissioner Jones said. "It gets emotional. But because of that loss, it makes us more determined to try and conquer this thing.”
