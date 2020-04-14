Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 12 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida to aggressively test nursing home patients, staff
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will more aggressively inspect nursing homes to detect patients and staff who are infected with the coronavirus. DeSantis said Monday he has ordered the Florida National Guard to create 10 teams that will visit long-term care facilities to test employees and residents for the virus, with a focus on hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They will supplement 30 paramedics who have already been conducting such tests. Meanwhile, state medical officials said the disease's expansion may be reaching a plateau as the number of positive tests and hospitalizations seems to be stabilizing.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THEME-PARKS
Disney World workers take aim at Florida's jobless system
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some of the 43,000 workers whose unions reached a deal with Walt Disney World over the weekend on temporary furloughs that allow them to keep their benefits aren’t going quietly. They staged stay-at-home protests Monday aimed not at their employer but Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system. Across metro Orlando, they hung signs in windows and scrawled messages on sidewalks that said, “SOS. #WorkersCan’tWait.” Disney World has been paying its workforce since it closed its doors in mid-March because of the spreading new coronavirus, but it plans to start indefinite furloughs next week. That’s when Disney workers will try signing up for Florida unemployment benefits.
AP-US-MCDONALD'S-HARASSMENT-SUIT
Workers sue McDonald's over harassment at Florida stores
Two McDonald’s workers in Florida are filing a $500 million class action lawsuit against the company, claiming a “systemic sexual harassment problem” at company-owned stores. In the complaint, current McDonald’s employee Jamelia Fairley and former employee Ashley Reddick say they were repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment and physical assaults at a McDonald’s in Sanford, Florida. They are seeking $100,000 each for 5,000 women who have worked at 100 company-owned stores in Florida since 2016. McDonald's says it is committed to ending discrimination and harassment in its stores. Last fall it introduced a training program for all 850,000 employees at its 14,000 U.S. restaurants. But the plaintiffs say McDonald's isn't ensuring that franchisees provide the training.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Florida man dead after shootout with deputies
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is dead following a shootout with deputies. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the gunfire occurred Sunday night at a Pompano Beach home after deputies responded to a call of a domestic-related shooting. Investigators say at some point during the call, 56-year-old Miguel Gomez fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported to anyone else. Officials say the firearm was recovered at the site.
DRUG STING
Deputies: 3 dozen arrested in central Florida drug sting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say some three dozen people have been arrested in a drug sting in central Florida. The arrests happened Saturday in Volusia County. Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant tells news outlets that drugs, money and firearms were also seized. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Thaddeus Robinson who they said made threats toward a deputy. Authorities say he's charged with corruption by threat after telling the deputy he knew where he lived and would see him later.Officials say some of those arrested had warrants from earlier in the year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE APPLICANTS
Virus doesn't care as students try to prepare for college
Pandemic or not, the clock is ticking for high school seniors making up their minds about where to go to college. For many students, spring break was supposed to be about visiting campuses, looking in on classes and meeting students and professors. Instead, like so many milestone moments of their senior year, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the process online. Numerous colleges are offering virtual visits and more interactive or one-on-one video sessions. Hundreds have pushed deposit deadlines from May 1 to June 1. But for all the schools’ efforts, many families say it’s difficult to look forward when there’s so much uncertainty now.
AP-FL-HERALD-LAWSUIT-DESANTIS
Herald: DeSantis lawyer pressured law firm not to file suit
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to stop the filing of a public records lawsuit seeking information from state officials about which elderly-care facilities in Florida had coronavirus cases. The Herald reported Sunday that the backdoor pressure worked as the Holland & Knight law firm told its senior partner representing the newspaper to abandon the lawsuit. The Herald is now pursuing the lawsuit using another law firm. Holland & Knight regularly does work for the state. Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for the governor, says there was no effort to strong-arm the newspaper.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OLDER STATES
Older states grapple with fear, isolation and medical care
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., states with older populations face special challenges during the global pandemic. Advocates for the elderly are worried about the toll of isolation on the fragile population, the difficulty of getting food and medicine to shut-ins, and the number of hospital beds. That's especially true in Maine, which has the nation's oldest and most rural population. Those demographics presented a challenge even before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's exacerbated by a nursing shortage and health care consolidation. Dr. Jabbar Fazeli, a geriatrics physician in Maine, said society will be judged by how it treats its older citizens.