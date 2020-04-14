MCSD announces plan for virtual and live graduations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For most high school students, graduation is an exciting part of their senior year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Muscogee County School Board is having to rethink the way they typically hold graduation ceremonies.
Muscogee County School District (MCSD) officials said the district and each high school will produce and present a virtual graduation ceremony which are scheduled for Mary 22.
Live graduations for students and families are scheduled for July 22 through July 25 at the Columbus Civic Center. The hope is for the coronavirus pandemic to curb in time for live graduations.
