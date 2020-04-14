Nearly 200 people test positive for COVID-19 during community-wide testing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Chattahoochee Valley is on the rise following results of MercyMed’s four-day community testing at Cascade Hills last weekend.
MercyMed confirms nearly 200 people tested positive for the virus.
“The results have showed, I think, the need for just continued social distancing and understanding the importance of trying to mitigate the spread of the virus," said Billy Holbrook with MercyMed.
Holbrook said of the 1,243 people tested, 186 tested positive, which is about 15 percent.
“It was higher than we thought it would be and so we’re glad we did the testing just to understand the coronavirus is here. And for folks that don’t have symptoms, they’re just as contagious," Holbrook said.
95 of the positive tests are in Muscogee County, which Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said largely contributes to the upward trend of now more than 160 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Columbus.
“I think we’re actually probably trending a little bit better than the state of Georgia in terms of number of tests per 100 people. I think right now we’re issuing one test for about every 130 people," Henderson said.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said they expect their daily testing numbers to increase as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded guidelines. These guidelines include testing for healthcare workers.
“You had to be symptomatic to get tested, but now they’ve expanded their guidelines so that more people can be tested, even if they are not experiencing symptoms; say they did have direct contact with someone who is positive," Kirkland said.
Holbrook said MercyMed borrowed a model from a Birmingham clinic that did mass testing several weeks ago.
“The blueprint was already laid so we were able to kind of get started, and we felt like there was some urgency behind getting started to do the testing," he explained.
Holbrook with MercyMed said the question now becomes how do they respond to the needs of those who tested positive. He said they now have an isolation unit for patients to come in and get treated.
