Pratt & Whitney employees to take 10% salary decrease for the rest of the year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Employees are Pratt & Whitney are taking a ten percent salary decrease temporarily during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies, Pratt & Whitney’s parent company, made the announcement that the decrease in salaries will begin June 1 and last through the end of the year. Hayes will also be taking a twenty percent salary decrease.
Affected employees will also be given fifteen extra days off for the year.
Hayes says that airline travel in the U.S. is down 96 percent, which means their commercial business partners have had to scale back operations to preserve capital and protect their businesses long-term, which has led to these measures being taken.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.