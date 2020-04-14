Smiths Station donates PPE to first responders in Phenix City and Columbus

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Communities are reaching across the Chattahoochee River to help each other out during the coronavirus crisis.
The mayor of Smiths Station said the city has leftover masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) donated to them for the cleanup and aftermath of tornadoes in March 2019. Now, the city is donating it to first responders in Phenix City and Columbus.
He said giving to neighboring communities who are running low on PPE is just the right thing to do in times like these.
“They were having shortages, and it's just our background to help other people,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “The hoarding mentality is just not going to work. Give away what you have. We kept a case or two in case we needed it and our fire department needed it. Our fire department got theirs that we gave them. So, it's just helping other people out. Cities helping cities. We’re all rise together.”
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Fire and EMS, and more all received these donations from Smiths Station.
