University System of Georgia freezes tuition for 2020-2021 academic year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has officially frozen tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The decision comes after fiscal challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision assures that students at Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities will pay the same tuition next year as they did this year. No increase in tuition allows USG to continue to offer some of the lowest rates among peer higher education systems.
