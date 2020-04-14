Virtual courts to expand in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As shelter in place orders remain throughout the month of April, it’s tough for court proceedings to continue.
The City of Columbus’ IT director said Tuesday that courts are currently live streaming jail pleas from one courtroom and working to expand the same technology to eight additional courtrooms.
"Well again I think this is a case of taking a really bad situation and making something positive out of it,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “We've been able to test a lot of the technological hookups we have and try to press them into service. And we're discovering we can work extremely efficiently and people who need to be in communication with each other are on a regular basis."
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins announced last week that the number of jail inmates was below 900 for the first time since she can remember.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.