Chattahoochee Valley residents share how they plan to use stimulus checks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Millions of Americans should be getting their Economic Impact Payment from the IRS this week.
Some received their’s Wednesday. This is part of the federal government’s stimulus package to help Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auburn resident Nick Rusk got his stimulus check Wednesday.
“My plans are to pay off all my debt that I have and then invest more in the stock market and put some back in savings," Rusk said.
Households with children 16-years-old and younger are eligible to get $500 for dependents. Michelle Johnson’s three daughters are full-time college students.
“They’re home and they’re still our dependents so, we just don’t understand why the cutoff age is at 16 when they’re still actually our dependents. We’re still having to pay tuition for college," Johnson said.
Johnson said their family recently filled out the 2020 Census and said since her daughters have to be considered in a census report, they should also be considered for a stimulus check.
“Everyone in your house is required to be reported. There’s not a cutoff on a certain age and, you know, 16 and older are still included in that," Johnson said.
Like Rusk, Johnson said her family is going to try and save the stimulus check.
“We’re going to try continue to live by our means. What we can do and hopefully if rougher times, we would have that instead of going out and spending it on non-essential things," Johnson explained.
“I think it’s a good fix, but it’s just a band-aid for a big cut right now. What people are getting is not enough to help for people that’s gotten laid off and probably won’t be getting a job anytime soon," Rusk said.
If you haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet, click here for a tool on the IRS’ website to check the status of your payment.
