Columbus police searching for “possibly dangerous” missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently searching for a missing man who they say may be dangerous.
51-year-old John Alexander McKay, also known as Tony Alexander Bryant, was last seen on Dee Ave. between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.
McKay reportedly has a full, short beard and mustache and his hair is balding.
Police say the 6′1″ and 180 pound man could potentially be dangerous.
Anyone who sees McKay or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
