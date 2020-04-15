Cool Night Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be chilly tonight with lower 40s over most of the area, and the normally colder spots may be dropping down into the 30s for early Thursday morning. Because the winds are forecast to stay in the 5-10 mph range, I think it would be hard to get any areas of frost to develop, but the normally colder locations that are sheltered from the wind may need to keep an eye out. We will see highs back in the low to mid 70s on Thursday, but look for those numbers to be closer to 80 on Friday with increasing clouds. The next storm system will impact the area over the weekend with a 20-40% coverage of rain and storms on Saturday - most spots will have enough dry intervals during the day to be able to enjoy the outside - with rain returning Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will be likely at times, but we don’t anticipate severe weather concerns at this point. Rain and storms may linger into Monday morning, but look for conditions to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before more rain moves in next Thursday and Friday.