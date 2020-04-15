Cool and Sunny Spring Weather

Friday marks a transition day though to a more unsettled pattern taking over by the weekend. 80s will return by the end of the work week too, but rain and clouds around at times over the weekend into early next week will knock highs back down into the 70s. Expect a chance of showers and storms late in the day on Saturday followed by even better rain coverage on Sunday (60-70%). Some rain should stick around for Monday before we dry out briefly on Tuesday; however, the pattern still features some more rounds of wet weather on the horizon next week, so some beneficial rainfall is expected in the coming days. At this time, we don’t forsee any severe weather concerns, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes.