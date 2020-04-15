EAMC celebrates 47th patient to be discharged after hospitalized for COVID-19

EAMC celebrates 47th patient to be discharged after hospitalized for COVID-19
EAMC celebrates 47th patient to be discharged after hospitalized for COVID-19 (Source: Facebook, East Alabama Medical Center)
By Olivia Gunn | April 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:51 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center celebrated the milestone of one its COVID-19 patients who has been released from the hospital.

Tony Thornton was moved from ICU to a regular bed last Tuesday. EAMC staff celebrated Thornton’s progress with a pep rally. On Tuesday of this week, Thornton became the 47th patient to be discharged from EAMC after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Staff expressed how proud they are of Thornton and wished him continued progress.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.