Ft. Benning announces new rules for shopping on base in response to COVID-19

FORT BENNINNG, Ga. (WTVM) - Military leaders at Fort Benning announced new rules from the Defense Department Tuesday in response to COVID-19.
Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito said anyone planning on shopping on base anytime soon must have a face cover on hand. Both the Defense Commissary Agency and Navy Exchange said patrons must be wearing some form of face covering before they will be allowed to enter the facility.
Brito also confirmed a number of positive coronavirus cases on base.
"Currently we have 22 positive COVID-19 cases associated with Fort Benning,” said Brito. “All military personnel are expected to wear some face mask or covering when at the PX, gas station, or what have you when they are in a situation when they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet or so."
The announcement during a virtual town hall meeting on post.
