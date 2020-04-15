Harris County Board of Education meetings to continue online

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Board of Education will be changing its monthly meetings from in person to online meetings because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“The Board aims to make these meetings as accessible to the public as possible,” said Shane Lipp, Chairman of the Harris County BOE.
The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. While the meeting is occurring, it can be viewed via live stream at www.harris.k12.ga.us/boardmeeting
Board members, the superintendent, and the assistant superintendents will participate virtually via Google Meets, an online meeting platform. If there is trouble accessing the live stream, email dennie-d@harris.k12.ga.us.
For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.
