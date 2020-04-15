Investment officer advises to plan before spending stimulus check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been sending out stimulus payments this week to help people and businesses while parts of the economy are shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you’re single and make $75,000 or less a year, you will get $1,200. If you’re married and your total earnings are $150,000 a year, you will get $2,400 plus an additional $500 for every child under 17.
Robert Nobles, chief investment officer at Synovus, said you should plan before immediately spending your check.
“The best way you can do this is to obviously plan ahead,” said Nobles. “Don't go out and start spending before you have a plan. Make sure you're basing necessities are covered firsthand if you happen to be in a position where you're still working full time. Think about saving for your rainy day fund or giving to your favorite charity or church.”
If you haven’t received a check, it could be dependent on whether or not you’ve filed in 2018 or 2019, or whether or not you authorized direct deposit.
