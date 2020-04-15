Magnolia Manor reports efforts to stop COVID-19 spread seem to be working

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Magnolia Manor nursing homes, according to the CEO.
Six residents at the Americus Nursing Center who tested positive are currently being treated in their in-house isolation unit and four others are hospitalized.
Five hospitalized patients who were presumed to be positive were tested and found to be negative. They have since returned to their Magnolia Manor home.
“However, I expect the numbers to go up because we are testing more and finally getting earlier results back. Thankfully, at the same time, we are also growing our negative results," said Magnolia Manor President and CEO Mark Todd.
Two of three other residents with minor symptoms, and never required hospitalization, have now tested negative. The third is awaiting results in self-isolation.
Sixteen employees have tested positive at the nursing. Twelve of them are expected to return to work by Monday with Personal Protective Equipment as an extra precaution and part of Magnolia Manor’s standard operating procedures during the pandemic.
Todd also reported that Rapid Results tests have been ordered that are expected to reduce test result waiting time from ten days to 24 hours.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.