MCSD implements changes to meal service dates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is adjusting the alternate meal service dates to uphold additional safety precautions and reduce in-person contact.
Effective Monday, April 20, meals will be distributed three days per week, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be distributed in the following manner to ensure the volume of weekly meals is maintained to a breakfast and lunch item per weekday:
· Monday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
· Wednesday – Two breakfast and two lunch items
· Friday – One breakfast and one lunch item
Student meals will be provided at the following school sites:
· Baker Middle School
· Carver High School
· J.D. Davis Elementary School
· Dawson Elementary School
· Double Churches Middle School
· Fox Elementary School
· Key Elementary School
· Spencer High School
Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites:
· Elizabeth Canty Apartments
· Chase Homes
· Eagle Trace Apartments
· Jordan High School
· Kendrick High School
· Midland Academy
· 30th Ave Pre-K School
· Victory Mission
· Warren Williams Apartments
· Whisperwood Apartments
· Wilson Apartments
The District’s priority is the safety and well-being of its students and employees. The District asks all individuals to maintain social distancing while waiting in line for the meals.
Meals will not be consumed on site.
District schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year.
Updates related to the District’s COVID-19 Pandemic Plan can be found on the District website.
