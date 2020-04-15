Piedmont Columbus Regional creates email accounts, send patients well wishes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has launched two email accounts for families and friends to send messages and well wishes to loved ones currently staying in the hospital.
The hospital is asking the community to include the patient’s name and room number in the subject line.
If you don’t know someone who is a patient but would like to send encouraging words, you may email a note with the subject line of “well wishes.”
To send a note to a loved one at one of the campuses, email one of the following accounts:
Midtown Campus: PCM-well-wishes@piedmont.org
Northside Campus: PCN-well-wishes@piedmont.org
The new email will help let Piedmont Columbus Regional patients know they’re not alone during their stay and that their family and loved ones are here for them, despite the temporary restriction on visits to the hospital.
“Piedmont Columbus Regional understands how difficult it can be for our patients not being able to have visitors at their bedside during this time,” said Meg Sturdevant, Director of Patient Experience for Piedmont Columbus Regional.
In March, Piedmont Columbus Regional announced that all visitors are not permitted except essential family members in cases of patients receiving end-of-life care, for labor and delivery support, and for legal guardians accompanying minors who are receiving treatment.
Additionally, visitors must call ahead and receive pre-approval. Those visitors who receive approval must pass a health screening based on the CDC’s updated COVID-19 indicators before entering.
“We very much look forward to bringing these messages of well wishes to our patients’ bedside,” Sturdevant said.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.