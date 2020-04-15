Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery of man on Carver St. in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn | April 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:54 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for attempting to rob a man on his front porch.

The incident happened April 13 on Carver Street. Police responded at 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that a young male wearing a black hoodie and a black mask tried to rob him at gunpoint on his front porch. The victim had marks on his face where the suspect struck him with the gun.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Armed Robbery 2020041346

