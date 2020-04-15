Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery of man on Carver St. in LaGrange

On April 13, 2020, at 7:15pm, officers responded to Carver Street in reference to an armed robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, they spoke to 61 year old Kenneth Snellings who said that a young black male wearing a black hoodie with a black mask on his face tried to rob him at gunpoint on his own front porch. Snellings did have marks on his face where the subject struck him with the gun. The male ran from the scene and has not been located or identified. Detectives are following leads on this case but need your help to get this dangerous subject into custody. If you have any information on this case or the identity of the male subject, please call Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Case #2020041346 #TeamLPD #identityunknown