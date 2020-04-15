Tallapoosa Co. sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A deputy with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett confirms that one deputy started showing symptoms of the virus last week and then tested positive on Friday.
Sheriff Abbett says the deputy had not reported to work in about a week prior to his diagnosis.
The deputy is doing well and will be quarantined for two weeks.
The sheriff also reports that that have been implementing cautionary measures and will continue to do so.
