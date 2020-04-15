Valley man allegedly sets fire to Opelika hotel

By Alex Jones | April 15, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 9:51 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars after reportedly setting fire to a portion of a hotel in Opelika.

Opelika police and Opelika Fire crews were dispatched to the Oyo Hotel in the 1000 block of Columbus Pkwy. at approximately 1:15 p.m. on April 14.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire that damaged the hotel’s service desk.

54-year-old Gary Sanders Lamb of Valley was determined to have started the fire and was placed under arrest a short distance from the hotel.

Lamb is charged with second-degree arson and is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.

