Valley man allegedly sets fire to Opelika hotel

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man is behind bars after reportedly setting fire to a portion of a hotel in Opelika.
Opelika police and Opelika Fire crews were dispatched to the Oyo Hotel in the 1000 block of Columbus Pkwy. at approximately 1:15 p.m. on April 14.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire that damaged the hotel’s service desk.
54-year-old Gary Sanders Lamb of Valley was determined to have started the fire and was placed under arrest a short distance from the hotel.
Lamb is charged with second-degree arson and is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
