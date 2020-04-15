Veterans volunteer group helping Columbus Fire and EMS with senior assist calls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During a time of crisis, it’s important to remember there are good people out there doing what they can to help.
One local organization is giving back to first responders.
While Columbus Fire and EMS handle emergency calls every day, there are some calls more urgent than others. The Community Warriors, a group of veterans who volunteer throughout the community, will be helping to answer some of the less dire calls.
“You know we served for the military, we served for the nation, and now it’s time to serve the community,” said Hai Clay, president of The Community Warriors.
The Community Warriors are a group of veterans giving back to their community in various ways. They hand out food, help clean seniors’ yards and now, they’re assisting Columbus Fire and EMS by taking what’s called lift and assist calls.
“Basically, someone’s in the house, they just need help getting out of a wheelchair into another seating arrangement like another chair, or maybe they’re in bed and need help getting out of bed. The person that’s there can’t really do that,” Fire Chief Greg Lang said.
“We’re going to take over those light duty areas if you will, to help the city with that so it would free the EMS service up for real emergencies,” volunteer Cindy King said.
Lang said the department typically receives 12 to 20 of these calls each month. The Community Warriors have 15 volunteers ready to take this on. They’re trained, tested negative for the coronavirus, and insured under the Good Samaritan Act.
“Due to the fact we’re already running enough because of the COVID-19 calls plus our regular emergency calls we get normally, so you compound those two issues along with the lift assist calls, it just puts an extra burden on our personnel," Lang said. "And I can’t say enough about Hai Clay and The Community Warriors for stepping up and willing to help our department out on assisting us with these calls.”
“It’s a really cool thing. I mean it’s sort of indicative of the people who live and serve the residents of this community," Mayor Skip Henderson said.
The program begins Friday and volunteers will take calls 7 to 7 during the week to free up first responders for emergency calls.
“During a crisis, everybody needs to step up and do what they can because we’re all in this together,” King said.
Many people had their hands in making this program happen, from Pops Barnes with city council, to folks at the River Valley Regional Commission, and of course the volunteers who are making this all happen.
