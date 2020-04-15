Whitewater rafting halts amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s common to see people outside enjoying the Chattahoochee River when the weather is nice.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the river is empty, which heavily impacts businesses that depend on the flow of tourists for their livelihood. Whitewater Express in closed, awaiting shelter in place orders to lift so it can get back on the water and on the ziplines.
Dan Gilbert, the owner of Whitewater Express, said the impact of COVID-19 is severe. He estimates his business has lost 20 percent of its normal business for the year.
"The impact is severe,” said Gilbert. “We probably have 200 employees down here and we're down to a core of five or six."
Usually, 60 to 70 new guides would be training now for summer trips, but that’s on hold as the business has been closed for more than three weeks.
Gilbert said its working on a new model plan for smaller groups going down the river at a time instead of sending up bus loads. He said he’s hoping to be part of the solution when Whitewater Express is allowed to reopen.
