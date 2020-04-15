Woman, 88, recovers from COVID-19 at east Ala. hospital

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the first patients admitted with COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier has been discharged from the medical nursing unit.
EAMC posted on Facebook that Myrtis Chappell, 88, was discharged Tuesday and will begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen elsewhere in the hospital before returning home.
EAMC said Chappell tested positive for Flu A and Flu B, as well as COVID-19, when she arrived at EAMC-Lanier. She has been retested since her recovery and is COVID-19 negative.
Hospital staff celebrated as Chappell was wheeled out of the medical nursing unit.
