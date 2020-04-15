Woman, 88, recovers from COVID-19 at east Ala. hospital

Hospital staff celebrated as 88-year-old Myrtis Chappell was wheeled out of the EAMC-Lanier medical nursing unit after recovering from COVID-19. (Source: EAMC)
By WSFA Staff | April 15, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:21 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the first patients admitted with COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier has been discharged from the medical nursing unit.

EAMC posted on Facebook that Myrtis Chappell, 88, was discharged Tuesday and will begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen elsewhere in the hospital before returning home.

EAMC said Chappell tested positive for Flu A and Flu B, as well as COVID-19, when she arrived at EAMC-Lanier. She has been retested since her recovery and is COVID-19 negative.

Hospital staff celebrated as Chappell was wheeled out of the medical nursing unit.

Posted by East Alabama Medical Center on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

