Acute Care Emergence in Columbus offering antibody testing for COVID-19

“But that swab won’t tell you if you’ve already been infected and you’re over it now," said Jordan. “It actually will only test for an active infection of COVID-19. So, the antibody blood test that we are doing, specifically, is to pick up antibodies. "So, the initial antibody is the IGM and that’s the one that will start to develop in the body three to five days after the infection begins, versus the swab that will pick it up at the beginning.”