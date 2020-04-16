Acute Care Emergence in Columbus offering antibody testing for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As officials cautiously discuss potential steps to safely re-open the country without creating another spike in new coronavirus cases, antibody or serology testing has become a hot topic.
Acute Care Emergency (ACE) off Veteran’s Parkway in Columbus says the antibody test can not only tell you if you have immunity to the coronavirus, but it also helps support the healthcare industry to learn more about the virus for those who choose to donate blood.
“It helps us all," said Director of Operations Jason Malcolm. “It helps us identify those people who are at risk that may be sick and having symptoms and identify those. But more importantly, we can also identify those people who have the antibodies in their system and identify those people and help them so they know they can go and donate blood. So that way, they can give to a greater cause and help us all.”
According to medical staff from the ACE facility, antibody testing is an important next step to tell if someone has been previously infected.
The new antibody test requires a simple blood prick from your finger compared to the other form of COVID-19 testing that uses a swabbing technique that will only confirm if you have the virus now, according to Terri Jordan, CEO of ACE.
“But that swab won’t tell you if you’ve already been infected and you’re over it now," said Jordan. “It actually will only test for an active infection of COVID-19. So, the antibody blood test that we are doing, specifically, is to pick up antibodies. "So, the initial antibody is the IGM and that’s the one that will start to develop in the body three to five days after the infection begins, versus the swab that will pick it up at the beginning.”
Knowing who has the antibodies combined with other relevant health information may also help officials determine who can safely return to work once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.