AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Ga. girl

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WTVM) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Georgia girl.
Amina Cole, 2, was last seen on Apr. 15 in Griffin, Ga.
Cole is believed to be with 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor, who has been identified as a suspect.
Taylor is said to have black hair with a red strip and is wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings. She stands 5′8″ and is approximately 135 pounds.
The pair is said to be traveling in a grey 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with a missing rear bumper. It has Georgia license plate number RSP6855.
There is no word at this time on the relationship between Cole and Taylor.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.
