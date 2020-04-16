Auburn family selling t-shirts to benefit EAMC, Food Bank of E. Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A family in Auburn is selling t-shirts with proceeds going to support the East Alabama Medical Center and the Food Bank of East Alabama.
With the social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place order in effect in Alabama, the Bush family said it can be difficult to give back or volunteer.
According to the family, 100 percent of the profits from the t-shirt sales will be split between EAMC and the Food Bank.
They said it was important for them to find a way to return the favor to the hospital for being on the front lines fighting this pandemic and to the food bank for feeding families in a time where so many are facing financial problems and food insecurity.
“We felt a calling to do it,” Caroline Bush said. “We wanted to find a way to give back, and in a lot of ways our volunteer, hands and feet on the ground, has been taken away from us. This is just a way to give back to the Auburn/Opelika community, and really Lee County in general. It’s a way we can bridge the two towns into one heart.”
Each shirt costs $20. The shirts come in navy, burgundy and mint green.
To purchase a t-shirt, visit the Bush Landscaping, LLC Facebook page here or order directly through this website.
You can also email the family here with questions.
