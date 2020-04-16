Columbus Airport to receive portion of $1.2M relief grant

By Olivia Gunn | April 16, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 12:53 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Air travel in the United States is taking a huge nose dive since the COVID-19 restrictions hit the runway.

The Columbus Airport Director said they’re following the CDC guidelines on social distancing and working with a limited staff. But all 50 employees still have their jobs.

The airport received a portion of the CARES Act emergency relief fund Tuesday that was passed by Congress for $1.2 million. Airport Director Amber Clark said the money will help keep operations going.

The airport is also keeping a lot of construction workers going as sub contractors are upgrading the airport’s terminal.

The airport has received $9.7 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and $650,000 from the Georgia Department of Transportation, a total of $13.5 million.

