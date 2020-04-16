Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on 2nd Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
Fifteen-year-old Infinitti Nesmith was last seen March 9 in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue.
She was wearing a white shirt, gray leggings, a blue jean jacket, and black shoes. Infinitti is 5’4” and weighs 158 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Infinitti’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
