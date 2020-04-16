Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Airport Thruway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Seventeen-year-old Harley Rogers was last seen April 11 near Airport Thruway.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Harley is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
